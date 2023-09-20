Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 11: Living the Lodge Life with Micah Ricci

This week on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner, it is my pleasure to introduce you to one of the finest people I have ever met. Our journey began when he came to help me in the kitchen at the lodge, and for five years his integrity and loyalty to me and the business was steadfast and he positively impacted everyone around him.

This self-taught pastry chef seized the moment and thrived in the kitchen at the lodge, and he created some of the most outstanding desserts ever and in my opinion, they were nothing short of legendary. His hard work and great overall attitude were paramount in the smooth operation at the lodge, and I am so thankful that he is here with us today.

Pastry chef, Micah Ricci.

On this show, we become immersed in a day in the life of a pastry chef living and working at a seasonal northern island resort. We see the operation from Micah’s perspective, from the kitchen looking out. We share some awesome stories and have some laughs, and really get a good feel of what it’s like to live and work in a place of isolation.

So sit back and enjoy. I can’t wait to share the side of this business that you rarely see. You just don’t know what happens in the back of the house. So grab your knife and fork, take a seat at the old dinner table and enjoy these stories from inside the kitchen with pastry chef Michah Ricci!