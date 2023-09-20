Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 11: Living the Lodge Life with Micah Ricci

This week on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner, it is my pleasure to introduce you to one of the finest people I have ever met. Our journey began when he came to help me in the kitchen at the lodge, and for five years his integrity and loyalty to me and the business was steadfast and he positively impacted everyone around him.

This self-taught pastry chef seized the moment and thrived in the kitchen at the lodge, and he created some of the most outstanding desserts ever and in my opinion, they were nothing short of legendary. His hard work and great overall attitude were paramount in the smooth operation at the lodge, and I am so thankful that he is here with us today.

Pastry chef, Micah Ricci.

On this show, we become immersed in a day in the life of a pastry chef living and working at a seasonal northern island resort. We see the operation from Micah’s perspective, from the kitchen looking out. We share some awesome stories and have some laughs, and really get a good feel of what it’s like to live and work in a place of isolation.

So sit back and enjoy. I can’t wait to share the side of this business that you rarely see. You just don’t know what happens in the back of the house. So grab your knife and fork, take a seat at the old dinner table and enjoy these stories from inside the kitchen with pastry chef Michah Ricci!

Leave a Reply

Eating Wild Episode 13: Duck Season Primer Part 2 (with “Coach”)

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild Podcast, Claude “Coach”  Degagne, is back to tee up duck season!…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 157.230.84.40Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 34.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register