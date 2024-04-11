Early Spring = Bad Fishing? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 114

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven J. Cooke to talk about what our unusually early spring means for our fisheries.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Fish Talk with the Doc; incognito entrances; carrot hands; the case against Permetherin; how electric cars will impact tourism; and the Nipegon.

With those matters out of the way, Dr. Cooke joins the show! Topics discussed included: why snow matters to fish; why low water might be in our future; how the spring spawners will be affected; early steelhead runs; getting too much sun; choked by weeds; praying for floods; regulations adjusting for early springs; the emerging issues facing our pre-spawn bass season; and much more!

