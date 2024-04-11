Early Spring = Bad Fishing? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 114

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven J. Cooke to talk about what our unusually early spring means for our fisheries.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Fish Talk with the Doc; incognito entrances; carrot hands; the case against Permetherin; how electric cars will impact tourism; and the Nipegon.

With those matters out of the way, Dr. Cooke joins the show! Topics discussed included: why snow matters to fish; why low water might be in our future; how the spring spawners will be affected; early steelhead runs; getting too much sun; choked by weeds; praying for floods; regulations adjusting for early springs; the emerging issues facing our pre-spawn bass season; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
