Episode 203 – Kevin Goldberg pt. 2 | Ugly Pike Podcast

In this second part of our chat with Kevin Goldberg, Kevin goes into more technical detail that will give anglers tips and tactics to not only net more fish, but to target the big girls. Such an excellent session with Kevin. Points include:
- Selecting the right colour for lures
- Why big, finicky fish will hit a topwater when nothing else works
- How to best set up on a spot and optimizing the first pass
- The love for the great Canadian muskie fisheries (and how they differ)
- Optimal time of day/year to fish and associated conditions