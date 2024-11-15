Episode 205 – Tom Barry pt. 1 | Ugly Pike Podcast

In this episode, we speak with one of the best multi-species anglers in the muskie game, Tom Barry. The guys wanted Tom on the show not only because of his muskie knowledge but to have a greater talk on multispecies angling and how similarities across species and styles could be connected. Tom put on an absolute angling masterclass in this series. Topics include:
- Out-of-the-box solutions for trolling/boat controls
- Scouting locations for multispecies
- Crossover knowledge gained by fishing different species
- Strategies for open water fisheries vs shield waters