Fishing Hook In Deep

BRING ON THE PAIN
As time passes during an angler’s life, the adage of “the more you do, the better you get” is absolutely correct (at least in my opinion). Time on the water equals experience. Through this time, safety and caution also become a learned behaviour. An example might be tripping in the boat and almost falling into the water; with the result of choosing to now wear a PFD vs. not.
Another safety issue is fishhooks.
Personally, I’ve taken a few to the body and it’s not a real pleasant happening to deal with. (BTW, I know a guy, who shall go unnamed, who used to take a hook into the skin on almost every Fish’n Canada shoot. Hmmm, an angler on the Fish’n Canada show, hmmm, there weren’t many, hmmm…) Through time, I’ve pretty much learned how to tip-toe or skirt most of these stabs before they happen. Caution and safety save a fishing trip.
Recently though, the unavoidable happened.
I was fishing last Sunday with good buddy Sean Gleeson, trying to put together a bit of a pattern for mid-summer Largemouth Bass. We, of course, wanted big fish but would take the “inbetweeners” as a pass time.
With the day going well, catching a bunch of inbetweeners, I hooked into a 1 ¾ – 2 pounder, while using a Squarebill Crankbait. The fish was at the side of the boat, ready to either be lipped, netted or hauled in. With a good amount of pressure on the rod, the Crankbait popped free from the fish’s mouth. I can still see it vividly, it free-flew straight up in the air. My line then tightened up, and with the lures momentum, it started to loop over me. It then looped behind me, now starting to move back toward the rod tip/water.
IN DEEP
My instinctive safety move was to try and reroute the lures path back out over the water and then reel in the remainder of the line.
My move, unfortunately, added even more momentum to the lure as it rammed into the back of my hand.
The tip of one of the back-treble hooks was stuck into my knuckle at my baby finger. As for the front treble, one of the hooks was very close to being barb deep, while the other was pretty much to the curve of the hook… DEEP!
I quickly worked the partially hooked body parts free but that deep one… not so much.
Sean aided me in removing the lure from the hook (that’s more painful than any other part of this whole deal) and then we assessed. With that hook being so deep, I wasn’t sure if I could use the fishing line “pop the hook” method.
Somehow, and don’t ask me how, I managed to maneuver the barb and hook point back towards the entry point with relatively little pain. Sean and I were both amazed with how much I gained back, but all good things must come to an end. The barb grabbed and the pain made sure I knew it!
Fortunately, doctor Sean and I worked together and ripped that sucker out and I was back to fishing in no time. Incidentally, a hospital trip during a Largemouth day was not an option.
IT CAN HAPPEN
As our day ended, nurse Laura (Gleeson) “ordered” me into the cottage (of course Seaner previously sent her pics of the damage, as to get some kind of reaction). She had a triage station set up with peroxide, wipes, Polysporin, and special “perfect for Pete” Band-Aids.
Post report; we had a nice cold after-a-great-fishing-day beer, we laughed about our crazy day and now have a great fishing story.
In closing, all I can say is trust me, people, it can and probably will happen to you!
One Reply to “Fishing Hook In Deep”
This appears to be one more of those completely avoidable subjects where pulling my punches is not an option I am will to pursue. These flailing tackle projectiles when left to complacent anglers are as dangerous as a loaded weapon, as we have seen lately.
Oh sure, having the lure snap back after horsing the fish with enough “G” force to pull a Mack truck in your excitement to haul in that prized lunker, you wonder “Why me?” Now that the claw like hooks are deeply embedded into you tender pink flesh, a sense of victimization begins to cloud your common senses. Frustrated and unwilling to interrupt your fishing excursion to seek a Doctor’s medical attention, you set out to extract the impalement by what ever means possible to ease your pain and embarrassment. Sound familiar?
Fish hook injuries are more serious when blood vessels, nerves, tendons, ligaments, joints, or bones are injured. Injuries to these areas may cause numbness or tingling, pale, white, blue, or cold skin and/or a decreased ability to move the area.
The puncture from a fish hook is often dirty from marine bacteria, which increases the chance of a skin infection. Let me give you an example.
A Florida fisherman contracted flesh-eating bacteria after he was pricked by a fish hook over the weekend while fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He nearly lost his arm to the dangerous bacterial infection, called Necrotizing Fasciitis. This unfortunate angler was about 20 miles offshore in Palm Harbor when the fish hook caused just a small nick on his finger, something that has happened to him hundreds of times.
By Sunday, the construction worker noticed black bubbles growing on his hand. He had little blisters starting to form and you could watch, sweat beads coming from the side of the hand that just turned black, the report stated. He was rushed to Hospital where doctors considered amputating his arm. Doctors sliced all the way down his arm to relieve the pressure, and then performed a skin graft which extended from his elbow to the palm of his hand.
He said, “When you look down and you can see your own tendons, back of your hand and your bone going up your arm, that makes it real.” He was released from the hospital a few days later and will be on an antibiotics regimen for the next month.
So as you see Ladies and Gentlemen as the old adage has long been known, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure !!”
Next time you find the need to over extend your complacent exuberance, leave tackle lying around your boat or just plain ignore the laws of physics, think of that loaded weapon you are holding in your pink little hand.