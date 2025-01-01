A recent kayak bass tournament uncovered one of the strangest cheating attempts we’ve seen: a competitor staged his photo submissions using a cut-up kayak mounted on a full-size bass boat. The story raised bigger questions about how tournaments are policed and where competitive fishing is headed.

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete walk through the details of the incident and the growing challenges facing modern tournaments. Then we’re joined by Andy Pallotta, owner of the CSFL, to discuss the state of Canadian competitive fishing from someone who deals with these issues every day.

Topics covered:

• How the fake-kayak cheating setup actually worked

• Why cheating persists even in small-stakes events

• The ongoing debate around forward-facing sonar

• Whether tournament rules need to change

• The divide between “pro” and “semi-pro” anglers

• How technology is reshaping competition

• Updates on the Bay of Quinte Walleye Festival

• Where Canadian tournament fishing is trending

If you’re interested in competitive fishing, rule changes, or the future of the sport, this episode offers a clear look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

