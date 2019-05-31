Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Standings After Day 01 Posted on May 31, 2019 by Angelo Viola Here are the standings for Day 1 (May 30, 2019) of the Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Be sure to like us on Facebook to stay up to date on the carp cup event Related
One Reply to “Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Standings After Day 01”
Team #1 : Vasilios Anastasiadis and Paul Cioca with 4 fish and an average weight of 20.77 lbs.
Team #2 : Peter Smith and Anthony Winter with 3 fish and an average weight of 19.71 lbs.
Team #3 : Nicolae Ursachi and Mihai Suciu with 2 fish and an average weight of 22.55 lbs.
Team #4 : Kevin Girolametto and Robert Goldie with 2 fish and an average weight of 19.56 lbs.
