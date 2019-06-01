Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Standings After Day 02 Posted on June 1, 2019 by Angelo Viola Here are the standings for Day 2 (May 31, 2019) of the Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Be sure to like us on Facebook to stay up to date on the carp cup event Related
One Reply to “Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Standings After Day 02”
After a strong start, it looks like the top four contestants came up empty on the second day, but they are still hanging in there. With four fish being the “average” haul, the top four spots go unchanged. The Carp inhabiting Pegs 13, 15, 16 and 18, for two days in a row now, have mysteriously entered the “Fourth Dimension”. Eight anglers, four pegs, left off the score sheet. Boy, that would get anyone’s boilies in a bind.
Hey, do you see a bit of a pattern there? Four-tunately, so do I. Four 4’s and an 8. Figuratively speaking, it’s like fishing by numbers.
One’s ability to cipher a numeric code is not in the mathematical equation itself, but in one’s own intelligence to perceive the unknown. These guys are definitely on course. As for the Anglers on Pegs 13, 15, 16 and 18, hopefully things will start adding up soon.
On to day three!