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Garmin Just Changed Fishing Forever… Here’s What We Know

Outdoor Journal Radio

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Garmin just dropped one of the biggest fishing technology updates we’ve ever seen… and it might completely change how we fish moving forward.

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we break down Garmin’s brand new 360 sonar system and the game-changing Spy Pole, a motorized turret that lets you lock onto structure, and scan water like never before.

We go deep into:
• What this new tech actually does
• How it compares to LiveScope
• Why this could be the biggest leap in fishing electronics in years
• Real-world applications for bass, walleye, pike, and more
• Whether it’s worth the investment

Plus:
• A wild tournament cheating story that got an angler arrested
• Fan questions about the future of multi-species tournaments
• Why your favorite fishing content is suddenly blowing up on YouTube

If you’re serious about fishing, this is one episode you cannot miss.

Listen now and find out why this could be the future of the sport.

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
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