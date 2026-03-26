Garmin Just Changed Fishing Forever… Here’s What We Know

Garmin just dropped one of the biggest fishing technology updates we’ve ever seen… and it might completely change how we fish moving forward.

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we break down Garmin’s brand new 360 sonar system and the game-changing Spy Pole, a motorized turret that lets you lock onto structure, and scan water like never before.

We go deep into:

• What this new tech actually does

• How it compares to LiveScope

• Why this could be the biggest leap in fishing electronics in years

• Real-world applications for bass, walleye, pike, and more

• Whether it’s worth the investment

Plus:

• A wild tournament cheating story that got an angler arrested

• Fan questions about the future of multi-species tournaments

• Why your favorite fishing content is suddenly blowing up on YouTube

If you’re serious about fishing, this is one episode you cannot miss.

Listen now and find out why this could be the future of the sport.