The Outdoor Journal Radio crew heads to the far edge of Nova Scotia for a wild East Coast adventure in Canso, one of Canada’s most historic and fish-rich coastal towns. From giant bluefin tuna and great white sharks to the unforgettable local characters and ocean superstitions (bananas on boats, whistling for the wind!), this episode has it all.

Join Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Dean Taylor, and Nik Viola as they brave rough Atlantic seas, battle sea sickness, spot sharks, test out cutting-edge sonar tech, and hook into some of the most powerful fish on Earth.

We’ll also dive into Canada’s grass carp invasion, a new tick-borne disease warning, and listener questions about tournament boat safety.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
