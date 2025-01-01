Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

The Outdoor Journal Radio crew heads to the far edge of Nova Scotia for a wild East Coast adventure in Canso, one of Canada’s most historic and fish-rich coastal towns. From giant bluefin tuna and great white sharks to the unforgettable local characters and ocean superstitions (bananas on boats, whistling for the wind!), this episode has it all.

Join Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Dean Taylor, and Nik Viola as they brave rough Atlantic seas, battle sea sickness, spot sharks, test out cutting-edge sonar tech, and hook into some of the most powerful fish on Earth.

We’ll also dive into Canada’s grass carp invasion, a new tick-borne disease warning, and listener questions about tournament boat safety.