In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, our scheduled guest canceled at the last minute — so we pulled back the curtain instead.

From celebrating Season 40 of The Fish’n Canada Show to breaking down how long it REALLY takes to film an episode, the boys dive into the truth about fishing television. How many fish never make it to air? Do shows really film for days to get 22 minutes? And how different is YouTube from traditional broadcast TV?

We also cover:
 • The Idaho poacher who literally left his address on deer remains
 • The reality of conservation enforcement and invasive species
 • Grass carp updates and why anglers need to stay informed
 • How YouTube is changing the way fishing content is consumed
 • Honest reflections on 40 years in the outdoor industry

Plus, a listener question sparks one of the most honest discussions we’ve ever had about what viewers don’t see.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
