In this episode of the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast, we delve into the extraordinary journey of Shawn Trudel, the man behind the popular YouTube channel, Cabin River Outdoors. Shawn made the bold decision to leave his industrial carpentry career to pursue a dream of self-sufficiency and solitude in the remote wilderness of British Columbia.

We discuss:

The challenges of building an off-grid homestead from scratch

The realities of living without modern conveniences

The mental and physical demands of isolation

The role of his YouTube channel in sustaining his lifestyle

Join us as we explore the highs and lows of Shawn’s off-grid adventure, and gain insights into the resilience and determination required to live in harmony with nature.

