This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete go guest-free and road-trip-ready as they gear up for the 40th season of The Fish’n Canada Show. From barbless hook debates to big travel plans, the boys cover it all in this behind-the-scenes kickoff episode.

Topics include:

• Our new barbless hook challenge and why it matters

• Epic road trip rituals (including the sunflower seed trick)

• What to expect from this year’s coast-to-coast TV season

• Big water tuna fishing vs. backcountry Quebec adventures

• How Pete nearly lost his dog to a lunch cooler (you’ve gotta hear it)

Whether you’re a Fish’n Canada diehard or just prepping for your own trip north, this episode sets the tone for a wild and unforgettable 40th season.

