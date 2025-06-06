The Boys Go BARBLESS | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 176

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete go guest-free and road-trip-ready as they gear up for the 40th season of The Fish’n Canada Show. From barbless hook debates to big travel plans, the boys cover it all in this behind-the-scenes kickoff episode.

Topics include:
 • Our new barbless hook challenge and why it matters
 • Epic road trip rituals (including the sunflower seed trick)
 • What to expect from this year’s coast-to-coast TV season
 • Big water tuna fishing vs. backcountry Quebec adventures
 • How Pete nearly lost his dog to a lunch cooler (you’ve gotta hear it)

Whether you’re a Fish’n Canada diehard or just prepping for your own trip north, this episode sets the tone for a wild and unforgettable 40th season.

Explore more at https://fishncanada.com

Enter our giveaways and grab merch using code FORTY
Shop: https://shop.fishncanada.com

Fishing Captain Sentenced For Shooting, Poisoning Dolphins In The Gulf of Mexico
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2025 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

[user_info]

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register