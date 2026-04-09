How We ACTUALLY Choose Fishing Locations (It’s Not What You Think)

A fishing school that sells out in under 2 hours?

That’s exactly what’s happening.

John Anderson, Muskie’s Canada Hall of Famer, created the Ottawa Fish School to teach kids how to fish, tie knots, handle fish safely, and become stewards of the outdoors.

What started with 14 kids has exploded to 216… and every spot disappears almost instantly.

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we talk about:

The fishing school selling out every year

Teaching kids to be self-sufficient anglers

Why fishing is still exploding with youth

How parents are being dragged back into fishing

The future of fishing in Canada

Why this model is working

The next generation of anglers

This might be one of the most important fishing conversations we’ve had.

Fishing isn’t dying. It’s evolving.

And it might start right here.

Listen to our Podcast, Outdoor Journal Radio: The Podcast

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