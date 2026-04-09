Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store

How We ACTUALLY Choose Fishing Locations (It’s Not What You Think)

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

A fishing school that sells out in under 2 hours?
That’s exactly what’s happening.

John Anderson, Muskie’s Canada Hall of Famer, created the Ottawa Fish School to teach kids how to fish, tie knots, handle fish safely, and become stewards of the outdoors.

What started with 14 kids has exploded to 216… and every spot disappears almost instantly.

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we talk about:

  • The fishing school selling out every year
  • Teaching kids to be self-sufficient anglers
  • Why fishing is still exploding with youth
  • How parents are being dragged back into fishing
  • The future of fishing in Canada
  • Why this model is working
  • The next generation of anglers

This might be one of the most important fishing conversations we’ve had.

Fishing isn’t dying. It’s evolving.

And it might start right here.

Listen to our Podcast, Outdoor Journal Radio: The Podcast
► Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3J0klPY
► Apple Music: https://apple.co/3CtzZkp
► Subscribe http://bit.ly/youtube-fishncanada

Don’t forget to leave a COMMENT and give us a LIKE if you enjoyed what you saw. SUBSCRIBE for new videos and episodes released weekly!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

[user_info]
Login/Register

SHOP

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

All

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

All

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

All

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us