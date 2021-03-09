Is camping your favorite type of vacation? There’s nothing quite like getting up close and personal with nature! But don’t think that you can pitch a tent anywhere in the woods and have a relaxed and worry-free camping experience.
Where you camp can make or break your holiday. Choosing the wrong campsite can put you in danger of floods, winds, falling trees and even bugs!
If you know what to look for, you can find the perfect camping spot for your needs quite easily. Here are our top five tips on how to choose the perfect campsite.
Consider the Weather
The weather you’re camping in can play a big role in choosing the right campsite. If you’re out in hot weather, you’ll want to find a spot that has good shade cover. Sunburn can ruin a good camping trip!
If rain is anticipated, you may want to avoid camping in a dip where water can accumulate. Try to find an area that slopes downwards slightly so that excess water can run off. It’s a good idea to double-check the forecast beforehand.
In all seasons, you can try to face your tent towards the east so you get the morning rays into your tent to help wake you up. It can also be a good idea to pitch your tent slightly higher in the mountains if you can, as the breeze will be better higher up, which means there will be fewer bugs.
Find A Close Water Source
If you’re camping out in the wilderness, it’s important to set up near a water source. You can haul water to the site if there isn’t a lake or stream nearby, but you never know when you may need fresh water.
You’ll most likely use water for cooking, cleaning up or brewing a perfect cup of cowboy coffee. To trek back and forth to get water will only reduce the enjoyment of your trip.
You can pitch your tent right next to the water if you wish to. But sometimes the terrain around a creek isn’t the best for camping, so you may need to set up camp slightly further away. 200 feet away is a good distance that makes it easy to fetch and carry when necessary.
If you’re planning on doing some fishing while you’re camping, then being close to water is a bonus.
Don’t Camp On Top of Others
When you’re on a camping holiday, part of the allure is being away from the rest of the world, out in the serenity of nature. Be respectful of others and don’t settle down too close to other campers.
Most people choose to go camping so they can be surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountains or woods and away from people. They’d prefer not to have to deal with strangers encroaching on their space.
You don’t have to avoid people completely. Just make an effort to keep to yourself and don’t disturb the peace. Also, try your best not to set your tent up in a place that’s obscuring someone else’s view!
Make Sure It’s Safe
When you do find a campsite you like the look of, do a quick sweep of the area to make sure there are no hazards. These could include holes where snakes could hide, cliff faces that could have landslides or rock falls, poisonous plants, or widow makers (trees that are leaning and are being held up by other trees).
If you want to avoid wind, look for an area that has natural wind-breakers, like large, solid boulders or densely packed trees. Camping in a densely wooded area is good protection from lightning in the case of a storm.
Avoid areas that have one or two tall, standalone trees or little clusters of trees. These can be targets for lightning, as can bodies of water.
Make Sure Your Site Fits Your Gear
If you’re planning on camping in an RV, you most likely won’t be driving up the side of a mountain and trying to park in a thick cluster of trees away from electricity and hook-ups. And if you’re planning on roughing it and doing some really wild camping, choosing a spot on a campsite with amenities and security may not do it for you.
Try to match your campsite with the gear you have and the type of camping you want to do.
Conclusion
Don’t get caught out in a flash flood, a windstorm, or get eaten alive by bugs because you chose a campsite that’s less than ideal! Just a bit of research can help you learn how to choose the perfect campsite.
It can be tempting to set yourself up at the first spot you find. But it may not be quite the right place to keep you and your family happy and safe during your vacation.
Once you’re set up in a suitable spot, you won’t have to worry about anything except relaxing and enjoying yourself.
Happy camping!
3 Replies to “How to Choose the Perfect Campsite”
I’ll say it again, “After the viral onslaught we have all suffered through, the natural soothing aspects of the great outdoors will be a welcome activity.
Delving into my archives of historical history, I have managed to unearth some very interesting details.
How it all Began:
Camping has been around almost as long as man. Tents have been used as shelter by native Americans, armies on the move and for many other things. But it is only since late Victorian times that camping has been thought of as recreation.
Thomas Hiram Holding was a British traveling tailor and often considered the founder and father of modern camping. His passion for camping developed as a child when he crossed the United States including the American prairies with his parents in a wagon train heading for the Oregon Territory, so he’d learned all the ways of camping from a very early age. A well-travelled man, in the 1880s he took a canoe and camping trip in Scotland. He wrote the first edition of ‘The Campers Handbook’ in 1908 and founded the Association of Cycle Campers, now known as the Camping and Caravanning Club.
One of the First Campsites :
One of the first campsites was the Cunningham Camp in Howstrake on the Isle of Man, which is believed to have opened in 1894 and initially was only for use by male campers. It opened for the summer season and expanded continuously in terms of size and visits over the over the following decade. By the end of the 1800’s it was attracting over 600 people per week, In 1904 another 4 acres of land was purchased in order that an additional 1500 tents could be erected, alongside this a 100 foot dining marquee was pitched to act as a dining hall.
Over the Years:
During the 1920’s and 1930’s a healthy lifestyle was greatly sought, thus the ‘outdoors’ character of camping made it extremely popular. The growth of recreational camping slowed a down during the Second World War but picked up soon afterwards, helped by the growing number of cars on the road.
In the 1960s this grew so that camping became the standard for family holidays, saving holiday makers a great deal of money, and soon campsites were more populated than boarding houses which were the previous norm. The quality of camping gear was improving and its weight coming down. Suddenly camping holidays offered a viable alternative to the restrictive boarding house experience, one which many people eagerly grasped. Others opted for caravans, although these required a car, a luxury which few people owned at the time.
Since the early 1970s more and more people have turned to camping, not only in the UK but all over the world. In the US the rise of the car after the Second World War saw more people on the road with tents, exploring the country in a manner not too dissimilar to their ancestors. With developments in technology camping has still kept its appeal today, and many people, still choose camping as their preferred abode when going on holiday. Parks have sprung up across Europe where the elements are often much less of a battle, making holidaying abroad much cheaper and accessible.
More recently, the rise of the festival has brought thousands to camping, something they might first experience on a festival site and then come to love. It’s drawn in a young crowd to camping to join older generations who discovered it several generations before.
Camping has never been more popular. It gives freedom, it’s cheap, and it’s something the family can enjoy together. Making your own bit of camping history is a close as your own imagination.
Following Angelo’s very astute and in depth directions will not only ensure that you and your family drink in Nature’s beauty, but feast on her abundance as well.
I ALWAYS PICK A GREAT SPOT
A very interesting article, most people do use common sense.