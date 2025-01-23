How to Make a Fishing Show | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 155

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete give you a behind-the-scenes look at how The Fish’n Canada Show is planned, shot, produced, and much more! Topics discussed included: The Hulkster; LiveScope blockers; the cheating problem in tournament fishing; a beginner’s guide to electronics; how shows get booked; how locations are selected; the Fish’n Canada formula; Polish alarm clocks; and much more! Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

