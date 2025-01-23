How to Make a Fishing Show | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 155

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete give you a behind-the-scenes look at how The Fish’n Canada Show is planned, shot, produced, and much more! Topics discussed included: The Hulkster; LiveScope blockers; the cheating problem in tournament fishing; a beginner’s guide to electronics; how shows get booked; how locations are selected; the Fish’n Canada formula; Polish alarm clocks; and much more! Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

  • The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
  • SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
  • J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
  • Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

Leave a Reply

Mudpuppy: Ice Fishing’s Most Confusing By-Catch

Photo by Joel Sartore Mudpuppies are one of the least understood creatures that swim in our waters and are…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2024 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 3.90.143.9Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register