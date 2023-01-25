How We Caught ‘Em: Monster BC Pike

Pete Bowman

Pete Bowman

Our first stop for this trip was on Aeroplane Lake. It has Pike and Lake Trout. Ang and I were after Pike.

We actually started scouting the lake from the float plane while circling the lake. We picked out a couple of big weed beds and took a mental note. Sometimes this works. Often it doesn’t. 

This time it didn’t.

We were pretty sure the fish were in the post-spawn stage but, with such a small lake, we weren’t sure if they would have left the shallows yet. And the answer was a resounding “they’re still shallow”!

It didn’t take us long to figure out that suspending minnowbaits was the deal. A nice 110mm profile was perfect. The conditions were overcast and cloudy so we went with a gold sided black backed bait… and BAM, it was the right choice!

Yo-Zuri 3DB Jerkbait 110 Suspending in Prism Gold Black colour

TIP: The water was gin-clear here. We saw a ton of biggies swimming around in the shallows. When you can literally see fish with your eyes, take note of how they react to, or ignore your presentation.

Let’s start in reverse here. If the fish totally ignores your bait… change. 

If the fish spook away from your bait, make a big change. 

If the fish show a touch of interest, you’re on your way. Probably just a small tweak. 

If the fish get all fired up, you’ve got er’ dialled in perfectly. Ang and I saw Pike following, slashing, turning, and then returning, etc. etc. so we knew our jerkbaits were the deal.

Through frustration due to our leaders tangling with the front treble of the 3DB 110, we removed the hook completely. That left us the middle and back trebles. More than enough for these big beasts and it didn’t impair the lure’s action whatsoever.

Removing the front treble had little to no effect on these giants!

Extra Pike Fishing Info:

Leaders – Homemade using 80lb test Yo-Zuri HD Carbon 100% fluorocarbon leader material along with heavy-duty snaps, swivels and crimps.

Just add in a crimping/line-cutting tool and you’re on your way to building custom leaders

Want to hear more about this incredible trip? Check out the podcast!

Pete Bowman

Pete, one of the most revered and popular anglers in the nation, has a tremendous love for the game… the fishing game. Pete’s vast knowledge of angling and ability to articulate it to audiences worldwide has endeared him to his fans who still see Pete as just “ONE OF THE BOYS”. Pete is also an accomplished and published outdoor writer and photographer as well as a sought-after speaker. In 2012 another of Pete’s ultimate fishing career highlights occurred when he was inducted into the Canadian Angler Hall Of Fame, something he never thought would happen. A Canadian fishing icon.
