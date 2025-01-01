It is the Outdoor Journal Radio holiday special and the final episode before the Christmas break. Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Dean Taylor, and Nik Viola sit down for a wide-ranging conversation that previews the upcoming 40th season of The Fish’n Canada Show and reflects on the stories, debates, and moments that shaped the year.

This episode includes a full breakdown of Season 40, with behind-the-scenes insight into upcoming destinations, fishing tactics, and what viewers can expect when the new season premieres in January. The crew also dives into listener feedback, conservation issues, invasive species concerns, and the ongoing debate around tournament fishing formats in Canada.

Along the way, the conversation covers Saskatchewan’s expanding wild turkey plans, water quality and fish consumption concerns, pro-am tournament structures, technology in fishing, and how the sport continues to evolve. It is a candid, unscripted holiday episode filled with fishing culture, industry insight, and classic Outdoor Journal Radio humour.

Whether you are a longtime fan of The Fish’n Canada Show or a new listener looking to understand where the show has been and where it is heading, this episode offers a rare look behind the curtain during a milestone year.

