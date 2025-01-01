Inside Season 40 | What’s Next for The Fish’n Canada Show

It is the Outdoor Journal Radio holiday special and the final episode before the Christmas break. Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Dean Taylor, and Nik Viola sit down for a wide-ranging conversation that previews the upcoming 40th season of The Fish’n Canada Show and reflects on the stories, debates, and moments that shaped the year.

This episode includes a full breakdown of Season 40, with behind-the-scenes insight into upcoming destinations, fishing tactics, and what viewers can expect when the new season premieres in January. The crew also dives into listener feedback, conservation issues, invasive species concerns, and the ongoing debate around tournament fishing formats in Canada.

Along the way, the conversation covers Saskatchewan’s expanding wild turkey plans, water quality and fish consumption concerns, pro-am tournament structures, technology in fishing, and how the sport continues to evolve. It is a candid, unscripted holiday episode filled with fishing culture, industry insight, and classic Outdoor Journal Radio humour.

Whether you are a longtime fan of The Fish’n Canada Show or a new listener looking to understand where the show has been and where it is heading, this episode offers a rare look behind the curtain during a milestone year.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
