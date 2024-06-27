LIVE from Nordic Point and Lumberjack Lodge | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 125

Ever wondered what it takes to film a fishing show in the wild, unpredictable outdoors of Northwestern Ontario? Join us as we kick off our on-the-road outdoor journal radio podcast series from the stunning Sturgeon Lake, staying at the beautiful Lumberjack Lodge. Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman, along with their dedicated crew, share the exhilarating start to our 2025 Fish’n Canada broadcast season. From recounting our scenic drive and overnight stay in Wawa, Ontario, to the incredible fishing adventures at Nordic Point Lodge—known for its exceptional hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine—we bring you along for a journey where comfort and good food play a crucial role in making these trips unforgettable. But it’s not all smooth sailing; our adventures come with their own set of challenges. In this episode, we explore the cutting-edge technology that enhances our fishing experiences and the unique benefits of bringing your own boat, motor, and trailer to navigate the diverse lakes of Northwest Ontario. We dive into the dual perspective view offered by our new live scope and blue water transducer setup, while also sharing our gritty reality of facing unpredictable weather and strong winds. Despite the rough conditions at Nordic Point, our determination to keep filming showcases the resilience required to tackle nature’s elements head-on. Get ready for an adventure filled with innovation, perseverance, and the raw beauty of outdoor fishing.