This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete react to shocking news from Ontario’s Great Lakes: a 60-pound grass carp, one of the most destructive invasive species on the planet, has been caught in Lake Huron near Bruce Nuclear. To unpack what this means for our fisheries, the guys welcome DFO biologist Trisiah Tugade, who explains how this fish reached Canadian waters, what its presence could mean for bass, walleye, and waterfowl, and how anglers can help stop the spread. Plus, the crew talks Campbell’s Soup’s Clean Water Act violations, listener questions about fall bass spawning, and a massive Garmin LiveScope giveaway open nationwide – including Quebec!