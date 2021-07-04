$1,000 Fine for Fishing Offence

A Toronto man has been fined for a fishing offence on Lake Scugog under the Ontario Fishery Regulations.

Xiayan Li pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for catching and retaining a walleye during the closed season.

Court heard that on May 12, 2018, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers observed Li angling on Lake Scugog from the Highway 7A causeway in Port Perry. An inspection

determined that Li had caught and retained a walleye during the closed season, which runs all year on Lake Scugog.

Justice of the Peace Dolly Mecoy heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Whitby, on July 18, 2018.

The public is reminded that a year-round fishing ban on walleye is in place on Lake Scugog until the walleye population is able to maintain a sustainable fishery. For more information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). And visit Ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may be able to provide information that will help solve a case.