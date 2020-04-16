2020 Great Ontario Salmon Derby Cancelled Due to Covid-19

Toronto, April 16, 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Great Ontario

Salmon Derby, which was scheduled to take place from July 4 – August 22. We have been

closely monitoring the continuing developments with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as

following the guidance of the federal, provincial and municipal governments. While we were

very hopeful that we would be able to proceed with the 24th edition of the Derby, we believe

ensuring public health and safety is paramount.

We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, charter operators, and participants. It is your

passion and commitment that makes the Derby the fantastic event that it is. It is our fervent

hope that you and your families stay safe and well through this unprecedented period and we

look forward to planning the 2021 Great Ontario Salmon Derby.

About Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows (CNSS) and Great Ontario Salmon Derby

Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows (CNSS) is Canada’s largest producer of outdoor shows

and a not-for-profit corporation. Owned by the CNSS, the Great Ontario Salmon Derby has been

running for the past 23 years across the North Shore of Lake Ontario.