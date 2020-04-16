2020 Great Ontario Salmon Derby Cancelled Due to Covid-19

Toronto, April 16, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Great Ontario
Salmon Derby, which was scheduled to take place from July 4 – August 22. We have been
closely monitoring the continuing developments with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as
following the guidance of the federal, provincial and municipal governments. While we were
very hopeful that we would be able to proceed with the 24th edition of the Derby, we believe
ensuring public health and safety is paramount.
We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, charter operators, and participants. It is your
passion and commitment that makes the Derby the fantastic event that it is. It is our fervent
hope that you and your families stay safe and well through this unprecedented period and we
look forward to planning the 2021 Great Ontario Salmon Derby.
About Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows (CNSS) and Great Ontario Salmon Derby
Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows (CNSS) is Canada’s largest producer of outdoor shows
and a not-for-profit corporation. Owned by the CNSS, the Great Ontario Salmon Derby has been
running for the past 23 years across the North Shore of Lake Ontario.