$2,400 fine for North Bay man For Retaining Six Undersized Walleye

A North Bay man has been fined $2,400 for taking undersized walleye last season from Lake Nipissing. Bruce Duhaime pleaded guilty to illegally retaining six undersized walleye. He was fined $400 for each fish. He also received a two-year fishing licence suspension.

Conservation officers attempted to stop Duhaime and two other men in a boat back in May 2015 . The three men beached their boat on the shoreline at the North Bay waterfront and attempted to flee on foot. The officers apprehended the men, and Duhaime was found to be in possession of six undersized walleye. He admitted he had caught and retained the fish.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard this case on Feb. 17, 2016

Remember to always check the fishing regulations of the water you are fishing on before you head out.

