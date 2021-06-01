$275K Fine for Sediment Leak into Waterways

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to remind companies that allowing sediment to enter waterways is illegal and can damage bodies of water along with the life forms that depend on this water.

A corporation based out of Toronto has been fined $275,000 for releasing sediment into two creeks near Cochrane, Ontario between April and December 2015.

Under the Lakes and Rivers Act, it is illegal to allow sediment to enter lakes, rivers, ponds, streams, etc. no matter how small the project may be.

In this case, the project near Cochrane was solar farms owned by Northland Power Inc. It was proved that during the construction (2015) that certain rainfalls breached the site’s erosion and sediment control systems in place. The sediment then leaked into 2 creeks.

Two fines were given out. $200,000 for effects to Munroe Creek in Glackmeyer township and another $75,000 for effects to Smith Creek in Calder township.

ONE CAN NEVER BE TOO CAREFUL

It almost sounds to us like it was indeed and oversite or “honest” mistake if there is such a thing in this situation. The reason being, apparently the company had invested close to $4 million to control the silt discharges. That said, the judge to this trial felt the need to set an example, in order to show others that any environmental damage is inexcusable.

To report a natural resource violation, call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-TIPS.