On the first day of the Spring Fishing and Boat Show Angelo and Reno Viola, John Kerr and Bruce Park were inducted into the Canadian Angler Hall of Fame. At the same event, the 2010 Rick Amsbury Award of Excellence was presented to Facts of Fishing host Dave Mercer. The Fish’n Canada crew congratulates all involved.

Have a look below for pictures of the ceremony and some classic Fish’n Canada stills.