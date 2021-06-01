Are Fishing and Hunting Essential Services?

Well according to British Columbia, the answer is yes. If you don’t believe us, scroll down to the very last item on this list.

In an article from the Mission City Record, The BC government describes essential services as “daily services essential to preserving life, health, public safety, and basic societal functioning. They are the services British Columbians come to rely on in their daily lives.”

Also, in the article, a number of organizations along with the Provincial Health Officer have been in discussions to support the benefits of fishing, hunting, and the outdoors during the current pandemic.

During this state of emergency, the British Columbia government has come up with an entirely new set of fishing and hunting guidelines which in time may encounter some amendments but for now, to our fellow British Columbian outdoors people, be well, be safe and enjoy.

Here’s their new web page.