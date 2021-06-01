Attempt to deceive Conservation Officer costs Fort Frances man $3500

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry wants to remind hunters that they must stop for inspection by conservation officers.

On October 20, 2018, while patrolling the K6 Road in the Rainy River District, a conservation officer attempted to stop an SUV for inspection under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act. The driver failed to stop for the officer, and the passengers appeared to be moving things around in the vehicle. Once stopped, the driver denied they were hunting, and said they didn’t have any firearms.

Upon inspection of the vehicle by the officer, he discovered two harvested grouse under the driver’s seat, a box of 12-gauge ammunition by the front passenger’s feet and a 12-gauge shotgun hidden between the driver and the door. The driver also had shotgun shells in his pocket.

On October 17, 2019, in Fort Frances court, Christopher Whalen pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting a game bird without a license, failing to stop and produce items for inspection and knowingly making a false statement to a conservation officer. Justice of the Peace Pat Clysdale-Cornell fined him a total of $3,500 and given a one-year hunting suspension.

Ministry conservation officers work tirelessly to help make sure we can all enjoy Ontario’s natural resources in a safe and respectful manner. To report a natural resource violation, call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free, or contact your local ministry office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

We need your help to solve cases. Please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may have valuable information that can help.