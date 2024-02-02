Bass Boat Collision Kills College Tournament Angler

Read the full story

In a recent practice round in a B.A.S.S college event in Lake Murray in the state of South Carolina, a two-boat crash involving four anglers occurred at around 1p.m on January 25th. Unfortunately, Western Kentucky student Johnathan Brian, 21, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Richland after being rushed to the hospital. The 3 remaining anglers were released.

We couldn’t find any solid information as to what caused the accident, however, it was said that weather may have played a role. An ongoing investigation continues.

B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson released a statement saying “We are all heartbroken to learn the news of Johnathan’s tragic death,”. “Our hearts go out to Johnathan’s family, friends, and college fishing community, and we continue to offer our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Johnathan’s friends and loved ones while respecting their privacy during this painful time.”