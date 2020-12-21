Boat, Motor and Trailer Giveaway: Good News, Bad News

We’ve got some good news and some bad news. The Good News: We finally had our highly-anticipated Princecraft/Mercury boat/motor/trailer giveaway draw last Tuesday night! A record number of people watched the webcast as the random draw took place at approximately 7:06 PM EST. The winning ballot was drawn from Scarborough, Ontario.

The Bad News: The additional bonus prize of a Garmin Striker Ice Fishing Bundle, unfortunately, was not given away as the winner was not watching live and did not contact the Fish’n Canada Live studio during the event. But here’s the really bad news: The contest rules clearly state that the lucky ballot must be confirmed, and the winning contestant must verify their claim to the prize via e-mail or voicemail within 36 hours of the draw. After repeated attempts to contact the winner via e-mail, the winner has not responded or contacted the Fish’n Canada offices some five days after the fact.