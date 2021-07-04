How Can We Anglers Help With The Fort McMurray Wildfire

The Fort McMurray wildfire could burn for a month. Volunteer firefighters have been very busy trying to fight this wildfire off. Fire officials say the Fort McMurray wildfire is still spreading and is so massive that only a significant amount of rain can bring it under control. Over 90,000 people have been evacuated from the area with no where to go.

Here are some ways we can help our fellow Canadians out:

Donate: The Red Cross issued an emergency appeal for monetary donations that’ll cover immediate food supplies and shelter costs for evacuees. You can make a donation on the Red Cross website, call 1-800-418-1111 or text REDCROSS to 30333 to make a $5 donation.

Provide supplies: Here’s a crowdsourced Facebook page to connect Fort McMurray residents needing items with volunteers providing them.

Shelter: Airbnb has waived its service fees for those affected by the disaster. Here’s where you can check in to offer or seek accommodation.

Provide lodging: Facebook users have launched an open source help page, where evacuees can be directed to a site called YYMHelp.com to find lodging being offered by other Alberta residents. (It advises that all evacuees register with the Red Cross first to confirm they are safe, at 1-888-350-6070)

Volunteer: If you are in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo or planning to be there soon, you can apply to join other volunteers