Canadian Chris Johnston Gets 3rd place in American Bass Tournament

Good friend of the Fish’n Canada Show, Chris Johnston, age 26, from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, just took 3rd place in the Walmart FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) Tour. This event took place on Lake Okeechobee in Florida last Sunday. This is a phenomenal accomplishment, considering this is the highest level of competition in the entire FLW list of events and with that, the competition is fierce.

Chris took down such big names, such as Scott Martin (son of Roland Martin), Shinichi Fukae, Jacob Wheeler, Clark Wendlandt, Jimmy Houston, Larry Nixon and the list goes on. Chris has been fishing since a very young age with his brother Cory Johnston, Age 30 (Cory took a very respectable 38th place in this event as well). They have been able to take their passion for fishing and turn it into a career, fishing in both Canada and the U.S.

When the brothers are not travelling to various bass tournaments across North America, they are enjoying the outdoors, including hunting in the Peterborough area.

PLACE ANGLER CITY DAY 1 DAY 2 DAY 1-2 DAY 3 DAY 1-3 DAY 4 DAY 1-4 WINNINGS 1 BRADLEY HALLMAN NORMAN, OK 25 – 0 (5) 25 – 7 (5) 50 – 7 (10) 14 – 3 (4) 64 – 10 (14) 6 – 8 (2) 71 – 2 (16) $100,000 2 ALEX DAVIS ALBERTVILLE, AL 21 – 0 (5) 20 – 15 (5) 41 – 15 (10) 9 – 2 (5) 51 – 1 (15) 5 – 3 (5) 56 – 4 (20) $30,000 3 CHRIS JOHNSTON PETERBOROUGH, ON 9 – 7 (4) 18 – 5 (5) 27 – 12 (9) 17 – 15 (5) 45 – 11 (14) 10 – 8 (5) 56 – 3 (19) $25,000

Click Here to View the Full FLW Results

On the first day of the Tournament, Chris only had 4 fish and missed 2nd place by an ounce.

Congratulations to Chris for the Great Win!

Follow the Johnston Brother’s on Facebook to keep updated

Take a Look at this Video of Chris Fishing on the FLW Tournament



Video by FLW

Other notable Canadian finishes in the Okeechobee event:

Pro Side:

34th Jeff Gustafson

38th Cory Johnston

46th Curtis Richardson

Co Angler Side:

5th Vincent Yonemitsu

6th Spiro Agouros

125th Neil Farlow

154th Steven Hennige

Featured Image by: FLW