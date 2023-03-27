Canadian Gets Historic Win!!

Jeff Gustafson, the 41-year-old angler from Kenora, Ontario, has made history by becoming the first Canadian ever to win the Bassmaster Classic, the most prestigious bass fishing tournament in the world!

Gustafson achieved this feat on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, where the tournament was held over three days from March 24-26, 2023. Despite tough competition from some of the best bass anglers in the world, Gustafson came out on top with a total weight of 42 pounds, 7 ounces.

Gustafson’s victory was not easy, as he had to navigate challenging conditions on the river, including fluctuating water levels and strong currents. However, his experience and skill paid off, even though things were touch and go on the last day of the classic.

“I started having bad thoughts like I wasn’t going to get it done, but I stuck with it and thankfully those two fish bit and it was enough,” Gussy said. “Knoxville has been very good to me. This is my Stanley Cup. I’m not sure how we’re going to do it yet, but we’ll figure out a way to drink a toast out of this trophy with my good friends and support circle that is here with me this week.”

In addition to the Bassmaster Classic trophy, Gustafson also took home a prize of $300,000, further cementing his status as one of the top anglers in the world.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will,” Gustafson said. “It’s a big honour to be mentioned with all of the people who’ve won this trophy.”

Gustafson’s win has also been celebrated by the Canadian fishing community, with many fans and fellow anglers taking to social media to express their pride and admiration for his accomplishment.

Overall, Jeff Gustafson’s victory at the Bassmaster Classic has not only made history but has also proven that Canadian anglers can compete and win on the international stage.

The team at The Fish’n Canada Show congratulate Jeff on his historic win. Keep on Fish’n!!

