Canadian Moose Takes a Dip in the Pool



We’re heard of snakes, turtles, frogs and other reptiles accidentally falling or jumping into a swimming pool. We’ve heard of dogs, cats, squirrels, chipmunks and raccoons falling or jumping into a swimming pool. Hell, in Florida there’s even been record of the odd gator sliding off a pool’s edge in order to enjoy a nice cool-down.

However, we have never heard of an iconic Canadian moose “taking a dip” in the chlorinated gin-clear waters of the “see-ment pond!”

That’s exactly what Paul and Marilyn Koch woke up to last Friday morning.

In the words of Bullwinkle, “’Eh Rocky, let’s say we take a dip in that beautiful blue water!”

Hopefully the grizzlies don’t catch wind of the Vancouverites’ luxurious backyard oases!