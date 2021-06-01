CHARGE and GATEWAY now available nationwide

TAMPA, FL – the next evolution in Total Boat Control is now available to the public from JL Marine Systems, Inc., maker of Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchors. The CHARGE Marine Power Management Station and C-Monster GATEWAY will be available from authorized Power-Pole dealers and online at power-pole.com on November 22, 2019.

CHARGE Marine Power Management

The CHARGE is the most advanced power management system available that does the work of three devices — a traditional battery charger, a charge-on-the-run and an emergency start system–all in one compact unit. CHARGE monitors power use and puts power where it’s needed most — a feat no other battery charger system can accomplish.

CHARGE is the first bi-directional power management system that has the ability to move power from battery to battery. CHARGE manages your cranking and trolling motor batteries by taking power and moving it to where it’s needed. The CHARGE Marine Power Management Station gives you power where, how and when you need it.

JL Marine vice president Robert Shamblin: “One of the key components of having total boat control is the power you have on board. Being able to see exactly where your power levels are is essential to making decisions on the water. It allows you to know how much time you can run your trolling motor which is key to spending more time on the water and ultimately catching more fish. If you run out of power you’ll have to go home early.”

“As a marine manufacturing company, we are trying to solve problems on the water. Total boat control means managing your power consumption and how that power is distributed to all of the products that are vital for boaters throughout the day.”

JL Marine national sales manager Dan Benson: “We can’t wait to have these products on the shelves of our nearly 2,000 dealers nationwide. The CHARGE represents a major expansion of the company and like our Shallow Water Anchors, we will stand behind this product with the same level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Features:

Automatically moves power back and forth between cranking and trolling batteries

Displays battery voltage and status data on your smart phone, Power-Pole Vision, SIMRAD or Lowrance MFD unit (requires CM2 GATEWAY).

Complete battery maintenance – uses float mode when plugged in at home

Charges on the run from the alternator while the motor is running

Works with all battery types – lead acid, AGM, GEL, lithium or TPPL

Built-in emergency power transfer feature

C-Monster GATEWAY

The C-Monster GATEWAY lets you harness the power of the C-Monster 2.0 network to connect, customize and control your boat’s Power-Pole accessories like the CHARGE Marine Power Management Station using your existing devices such as the Lowrance or Simrad MFDs.

The GATEWAY allows for immediate adoption of the wireless CM2 protocol by existing devices currently using NMEA2000 technology. Keeping your boat up-to-date with the latest technology is as simple as adding your new GATEWAY-enabled devices to the network.

Shamblin: “The GATEWAY puts all of the vital information about your Power-Pole products on the devices that you are already using. It’s another way to make your time on the water a little easier.”

Features:

Compatible with Lowrance and Simrad MFDs and other third-party devices

Enables C-Monster functionality on existing accessories

Instantly connect new accessories with the touch of a button

Seamlessly integrates multiple systems to maximize efficiency

About JL Marine Systems, Inc.

JL Marine Systems, Inc. is the Tampa, Florida-based manufacturer of Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchors. With a complete line of hydraulic plus the all-electric Micro, Power-Pole anchors are perfect for all small skiffs, bass boats, flats boats, bay boats, kayaks and more. Power-Pole anchors are distributed via more than 1500 dealerships throughout the US. Visit www.power-pole.com to find a local dealer.