DESTROYED FISH HABITAT ON BAY OF QUINTE LEADS TO $35,000 IN FINES

Ever wonder if what you’re doing along waterfront property affects the environment? Well, this story might give you a little insight and make you think twice.

The DFO (Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada) recently issued a $20,000 fine to an individual from the Belleville, Ontario area for work done on an infill project back in 2018.

The work was done to an area of approximately 22 meters of shoreline, and 18 meters out from shore, into the Bay of Quinte. The location is adjacent to the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The infilling permanently destroyed a wetted area and eliminated aquatic vegetation. This area had previously been home to a number of aquatic fish species for spawning, rearing, feeding, and cover. The court has ordered the individual to remove the infill in the area within 15 months of sentencing.

As well, Tompkins Bros. Landscaping & Excavating pleaded guilty to violations of the Fisheries Act and was ordered to pay a fine of $15,000.

All 35,000 dollars will be directed to the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.

NOTE:

Infill development is the process of redeveloping land in an established urban area that is currently underutilized or vacant. This can include everything from repurposing existing buildings to constructing new ones on vacant lots. Infill development can be a more sustainable way of developing cities, as it can help to reduce sprawl and the need for new infrastructure. It can also help to revitalize neighborhoods and bring new life to areas that have been neglected