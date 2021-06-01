“ARE YOU DUMB???“

That’s my kids newest saying and they’ll use it to anyone without even a hiccup! They often use it on me (and usually they’re right but I don’t let on).

In today’s case though, they need to be talking to the Manitobans in this article about their early ice antics.

My saying would mirror my kid’s thoughts but it would be more like “What The Hell Is Wrong With You People”

I mean, honestly, is ice fishing so important that you’ll jeopardize your truck, your family trailer, oh and one little more thing called your life? Don’t go out on the ice yet!

I get that we all love fishing but people, come on! Common sense must prevail for not only property purposes (trucks and trailers aren’t cheap) but how about a person’s life? If you go through that ice and you die, not only are your fishing forays over but more importantly, it’s your friends and family that suffer. Do you really want that on those closest to you for your dumb mistake?

This article has some excellent pictures which have captured the absolute mayhem that took place on the hard water. Incidentally, just because it’s called hard water doesn’t mean it’s safe to water.

Walking on questionable ice is a totally different animal (just as serious though) but taking a vehicle that weighs in at thousands of pounds onto unknown surfaces… that’s taking a HUGE risk. So I’ll say it one last time: Don’t go out on the ice yet!

Read about this, think about this and then take an honest look at the circumstances