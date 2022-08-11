Fight between fishing buddies turns deadly over fears of bigfoot

As heard on a recent episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, a dispute between two Oklahoma fishing buddies turned deadly last month over fears by one of the men that he would be eaten by bigfoot.

According to NBC News, Larry Sanders turned himself in on the evening of July 10th after a weekend of “noodling” with his fishing buddy Jimmy. According to the affidavit, Larry claimed that, while at the river, he discovered that Jimmy intended to feed him to Bigfoot. Larry then indicated that Jimmy attempted to get away from Larry, leaving him to be eaten. The confrontation soon turned violent, resulting in Jimmy’s death near the river.

The victims’ body was later identified and Sanders is being charged with first-degree murder.

For the full story, check our NBC’s coverage at the link below:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/oklahoma-man-arrested-alleged-slaying-fisherman-fear-eaten-bigfoot-aut-rcna38065

Leave a Reply

Garmin Introduces Next-Gen ECHOMAP Ultra 2 Series

Garmin recently announced a new model to their lineup, the ECHOMAP Ultra 2 chartplotter series. They come in both…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 35.208.60.19Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register