Fight between fishing buddies turns deadly over fears of bigfoot

As heard on a recent episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, a dispute between two Oklahoma fishing buddies turned deadly last month over fears by one of the men that he would be eaten by bigfoot.

According to NBC News, Larry Sanders turned himself in on the evening of July 10th after a weekend of “noodling” with his fishing buddy Jimmy. According to the affidavit, Larry claimed that, while at the river, he discovered that Jimmy intended to feed him to Bigfoot. Larry then indicated that Jimmy attempted to get away from Larry, leaving him to be eaten. The confrontation soon turned violent, resulting in Jimmy’s death near the river.

The victims’ body was later identified and Sanders is being charged with first-degree murder.

For the full story, check our NBC’s coverage at the link below:

