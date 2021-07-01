Fish Finding Technology For The Shore Angler

Shore anglers rejoice! Garmin has opened another door for anglers to do what seemed in the past to be impossible. Whether you’re fishing from a boat or the bank, you can now cast out your “fishfinder” and have an instant reading of depth in the form of a traditional sonar screen on your smartphone. And if that wasn’t enough, Garmin’s added a GPS feature into their little miracle worker for those who would like mapping along with the fishfinder.

“This is such a gamechanger,” says Angelo. “To be able to see exactly what is below the surface and then create a super-accurate map in an area that is normally inaccessible is such an advantage for a shore angler.”

Garmin says the easy-to-use STRIKER Cast device streams and displays sonar on a simple free phone app interface. Setup is a snap. And scans of fish and structure locations are easy to interpret.

Easy to read screens and easy to use settings make the Striker Cast user friendly.

Where Can the STRIKER CAST Be Used?

STRIKER Cast GPS sonar works in freshwater or saltwater (and even for ice fishing) to show you fish and structure in crisp detail. You can use it to check the water temperature as well.

This is a phenomenal tool, especially for all shore anglers; to get accurate bottom readings while casting from the shore of a lake, river, pond, or ocean is very advantageous.

GPS

The Striker Cast’s built-in GPS provides the ability to create custom Quickdraw fishing maps with 1’ contours so that you can remember (and maybe share) where you found that great fishing spot. This is the exact same procedure that Ang and Pete use when fishing uncharted waters with their full-blown EchoMap units. 1’ contours on a map give you such an advantage.

What Sonar Modes Are Available?

Anglers can choose from the traditional 2D sonar and the ice fishing flasher modes, with setting adjustments for gain, range and more.

“One of the biggest peeves from our Fish’n Canada fans is the affordability of fishfinders, GPS’s, et cetera,” says Pete. “Well, look at Garmin now. They’re making getting into the fishfinder game affordable to everyone!”

The STRIKER Cast is available now, either with or without the addition of the GPS mode. You can purchase it through Garmin or look for it at your local retailer.