Fishing Legend Roland Martin Tests Positive for COVID-19

This bizarre pandemic called COVID-19 just won’t slow down. We can see not only by Canadian numbers but worldwide numbers that its spread is again on the rise. We must also remember, just because you have a good immune system or you live in some small, isolated area doesn’t mean you can’t be affected.

In this case, our good buddy from Florida, Roland Martin, is one of the latest COVID victims. As you can see in his YouTube video announcement, Roland was in the process of fishing and filming when it happened. To us, this proves the point that anybody is susceptible to the virus.

In a chat with Roland, he stated that it was as nasty as everybody was saying. He would feel frigidly cold; meanwhile, the air temperatures would be high 70’s to low 80’s. He was so cold at times that he said his body could barely function. He lost his appetite to the point of eating only because he knew he had to. There were also times when Roland had difficulty breathing. Luckily, he didn’t have to go on to a respirator.

The one thing that Roland states he didn’t lose was his sense of humour. We say thank god for that!

Roland, being the die-hard that he is, actually started a workout regimen along with a healthy diet plan “just in case” the inevitable happened. His doctor told him that was a good thing.

As you can see from his latest What’s Happening Roland?, Mr. Martin is well on the road to recovery and, might we add, looking good at his new fish-fighting weight.

Glad to see you back in the game, Roland!