Garmin® introduces ECHOMAP ™ UHD series with best-in-class sonar

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the ECHOMAP UHD series, a new line of mid-sized keyed and touchscreen with keyed-assist combos that bring premium features like built-in support for Garmin’s crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar and award-winning Panoptix LiveScope™ to smaller, more affordable display options. Not only does the new UHD series come with best-in-class sonar capabilities, but the best mapping too. Available with preloaded BlueChart® g3 charts or LakeVü g3 maps – both with integrated Navionics data – anglers will benefit from the latest and most detail-rich cartography built-in and ready to go out of the box.

“The ECHOMAP UHD series takes the proven design of our all-in-one ECHOMAP Plus combos and adds exciting new premium features and functionality, like built-in Ultra High-Definition sonar and g3 cartography, to appeal to more inshore and inland anglers,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “By adding the best sonar and mapping available, the ECHOMAP UHD meets the needs of today’s angler with unmatched performance and value.”

For crystal-clear scanning of fish and structure, the ECHOMAP UHD series offers built-in support for Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar, and are available bundled with Garmin’s latest UHD transom- or trolling motor-mount transducers. All UHD units support Ultra High-Definition ClearVü which provides a nearly photographic view with excellent resolution and target separation in both freshwater and saltwater. For customers who want to see what’s located on both sides of the boat, the ECHOMAP UHD 7- and 9-inch “sv” models add support for Ultra High-Definition SideVü.

All 7- and 9-inch ECHOMAP UHD units are also compatible with Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar transducers, including the Panoptix LiveScope System, so anglers can see real-time sonar imagery at video-like speed. Panoptix shows an image of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the boat – even while stationary – in real-time and up to 100 feet away. And the 7- and 9-inch models are also compatible with Garmin’s new Force™ trolling motor, so users can control the motor from the screen, route to waypoints, follow tracks and more.

Available with preloaded cartography for coastal or fresh waters, the new ECHOMAP UHD units feature built-in BlueChart g3 charts or LakeVü g3 maps, Garmin’s latest cartography with integrated Navionics data. For the most detailed data, customers can also add BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVü g3 Ultra accessory cards or downloads for access to Garmin’s high-resolution relief shading that combines color and shadow to bring an entirely new level of detail to the ocean floor and lake bottom.

The new UHD series offers the convenience of a touchscreen display with keyed-assist controls on the 7- and 9-inch models, giving users quick access to the features they use most. With NMEA® 2000 support, the ECHOMAP UHD series can connect to heading sensors, autopilots, audio systems, digital switching and more. Both the 7- and 9-inch models also offer sharing capabilities, so users can share sonar data, waypoints, routes and supplemental charts with other ECHOMAP UHD, ECHOMAP Plus or ECHOMAP Ultra units.

Staying connected on and off the water is easy with the ECHOMAP UHD series. Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi®, anglers can take advantage of the free all-in-one Garmin ActiveCaptain® mobile app that creates a simple yet powerful connection between a compatible mobile device and an ECHOMAP Plus. Use the ActiveCaptain app to access, update and purchase maps and charts from the OneChart™ storefront on a mobile device anytime, and reference the ActiveCaptain community for marina and other points of interest details, access to Quickdraw™ Community data and more. ActiveCaptain also provides smart notifications1 directly to the plotter/combo, over-the-air software updates, off-vessel planning capabilities and so much more.

Available in a range of sizes to accommodate nearly every boat and budget, the ECHOMAP UHD series features a bright, sunlight-readable 6-, 7- or 9-inch display with a quick-release bail mount for easy setup and removal from the boat. Expected to be available in Q4 2019, the new ECHOMAP UHD series have suggested retail prices ranging from $499.99 to $1149.99. For more information, visit www.garmin.com/marine.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer2 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic charts, and EmpirBus.