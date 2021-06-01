Garmin’s GPSMAP Series is Better Than Ever

Garmin has always been a company that not only wants the ultimate in function with their chartplotters, but “style” as well. Performing good and looking good, come on, it gets no better.

The new GPSMAP x3 series takes the former GPSMAP series to a new level. Garmin says, “Along with strikingly increased resolution, the mid-sized GPSMAP x3 series includes models that offer almost twice the processing power of previous-generation devices so users will benefit from increased performance across the boat’s entire network”.

THE LOOK

The GPSMAP x3 series features slimline design borders with edge-to-edge glass displays. They can be bail-, flush- or flat-mounted. The GPSMAP 12×3 and 9×3 models offer high-resolution in-plane switching (IPS) touchscreens that provide consistent, accurate colors that can be seen from all viewing angles, even with polarized sunglasses. The GPSMAP 9×3 and 7×3 models offer 50% and 60% more display pixels, respectively, compared to previous models.

If you want to upgrade from older Garmin units, a retrofit kit is available for easy installation allowing you to use your existing cut-outs.

THE POWER

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OxDdMVMXec

For those anglers who run Great Lakes/big water charter rigs or those who run offshore saltwater rigs, these units offer nearly double the processing power of the previous generation2. This significantly benefits all onboard sensors like sonar, radar, cameras, video, and digital switching, and enhances the user experience across the entire network.

How about speed and accuracy for a GPS? The increase in processing power also delivers Garmin’s fastest mapping capabilities, so there is hardly ever a delay, even at high speeds.

And speaking of the GPS side, Navigate with confidence and ease thanks to Garmin’s preloaded exclusive BlueChart g3 coastal charts and LakeVü g3 inland maps with integrated Navionics® data and the extremely accurate “Auto Guidance4” technology. Garmin’s cartography has melded both Garmin and Navionics technology to provide everything an angler or boater needs from a GPS unit.

Customers can also add or download BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVü g3 Ultra for access to Garmin’s high-resolution relief shading that combines color and shadow for an entirely new level of detail to the ocean floor and lake bottom.

And finally let’s not forget about the ability to create your own maps using the revolutionary Quickdraw feature.

THE SONAR

Looking to scour the deepest of deep fishing areas? Then how does 1kW traditional CHIRP sonar sound so anglers can see superior target separation up to 1,000 feet below the boat.

There’s also built-in support for Ultra High-Definition SideVü and ClearVü scanning sonars featuring Garmin’s new high-contrast vivid color palettes, making it easier for anglers to distinguish fish from structure. The xsv models also support the full Garmin Panoptix all-seeing sonar product line, including the revolutionary Panoptix LiveScope real-time live scanning sonar. Transducers are sold separately.

CONNECTIVITY

No matter what you do in this day-and-age, being “connected” is part of life. Same goes with your chartplotters. Communication is a key.

These units are fully network capable with NMEA 2000 and the Garmin Marine Network. You can customize and configure information like sonar, radar, autopilots, instruments, cameras and more. And let us not forget the built-in Wi-Fi, connecting to the Garmin ActiveCaptain mobile app for access to the OneChart feature, Quickdraw and ActiveCaptain Community data and much more.

CONCLUSION

As you can see, these units are the cream of the crop in the Garmin lineup. If you are looking for such amazing and functional units, make sure you check these GPSMAP x3’s out.

https://buy.garmin.com/en-CA/CA/p/697322/pn/010-02365-03