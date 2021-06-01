Garmin Striker Vivid: Pay Less and Get More

Garmin’s latest news release shows the electronics giant working diligently on the Striker series of fishfinders. The Striker series was designed for the budget-conscious angler. They include some of the key features of the high-end units but exclude many of the bells and whistles to keep costs down. This, on its own, is great. However, add continually advancing technology, and you come up with a win/win situation.

Striker Vivid

The latest advancement to the line-up from Garmin is called Striker Vivid. And let us say, it’s a beauty!

“When Pete and I hit the water and fire up our electronics,” says Angelo, “the look of that screen becomes extremely important. We both need to agree on a view that suits our needs. From colour palette to shading, highlights and shadow detail, and of course being able to see distinct features in structure as well as fish.”

Well, the Garmin Striker Vivid series takes guys like our own Ang and Pete into consideration by offering them seven new vivid colour options like Lava, Ice Blue, Caribbean, Rusted Steel, Aqua and more. This is super exciting news for anglers.

Features

Of course, these units offer Garmin CHIRP traditional sonar and CHIRP ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar technology—three fish finding modes crucial for catching fish.

Marking waypoints and planning boat routes are a breeze with the Vivid‘s built-in high-sensitivity GPS receiver. And get this: The Striker Vivid line-up allows anglers to create their own high definition fishing maps with the built-in Quickdraw Contours mapping software.

“I’ve seen it so many times,” says Pete. “We’ve been out on the water, and by simply turning on our Quickdraw Contours drawing technology, we have recorded small pieces of structure that paid off in a big way. Looking at a GPS mapped image that you’ve created and then catching a fish because of it? Well, that’s just cool!”

As we’ve said before, this is the exact technology that Ang and Pete use when they’re on the Princecraft.

And in case you’re wondering how much area these units can map in 1-foot contours, how does up to two million acres sound?

Lastly, the Striker Vivid line offers built-in Wi-Fi®, allowing users to connect to Garmin’s free ActiveCaptain® app to transfer waypoints and receive smart notifications delivered right to the screen.

These units come with a 4-, 5-, 7- or 9-inch colour display.