Gordy Bowman Passes Away at 92

A sad day here at Fish’n Canada headquarters as we give our condolences to the Bowman family.

Some of you have probably already heard, Pete’s dad Gordy Bowman passed away late Friday afternoon. He was 92 and succumbed to complications brought on by Covid 19.

Gordy will be missed by everybody who ever had the pleasure to have known him, he was a wonderful man. Our prayers and well wishes go out to Peter and the entire Bowman clan.

Below you will find a post from Peter’s personal page for a more detailed account of Gordy Bowman.