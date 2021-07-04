Mercury Marine Canada presented with Brunswick Chairman’s Safety Award

MILTON, Ontario (August 1, 2018) – Mercury Marine Canada was presented with a BrunswickChairman’s Safety Award this week in Milton, Ontario. The facility, which has been located in Milton since 2008, recently celebrated more than one million hours of no lost time dating back to 2010. Brunswick Corporation Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero presented the award to nearly 60 employees.

“We are honored to receive the Brunswick Chairman’s Safety Award,” said Georges Jalbert, Mercury Marine Canada general manager. “Our team remains focused on building a culture of safety and community involvement, leading to sustainable safety performance and continued business growth.”

The Milton team selected the United Way of Halton and Hamilton as recipients of the charitable gift of $10,000 that is made in conjunction with the award.

Jennifer Loker, Senior Director of Resource Development, accepted the gift on behalf of the United Way. Loker noted that safety is an important shared value between Mercury and the United Way.

“This gift will support the 48 programs in the Milton area, from youth to seniors to provide a safe and caring community,” said Loker.

Mike Cluett, Halton Regional Councillor, Town of Milton, praised Mercury for placing a high value on safety and its employees as well as the positive influence that extends to the community.

“Mercury Canada continues to be led by the good work of our joint health and safety committee,” said Jalbert, “Safety is a cornerstone for the plant in its continuous improvement journey and safety culture. Through assessments, evaluations, inspections, training and strategies, Mercury Canada can ensure all employees are actively engaged in safety.”

Safety is one of the core pillars of sustainability at Mercury Marine as highlighted in its most recent sustainability report.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A $2.6 billion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications, empowering boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world.

Mercury’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; MotorGuide trolling motors; Mercury propellers; Mercury inflatable boats; Mercury SmartCraft electronics; Attwood marine parts; Land ‘N Sea marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at mercurymarine.com.