MNRF Moose Management Review for 2021

In the same newsletter that we received about the Zone 20 Bass season changes, the MNRF also included news with important information about the Ontario moose hunt.

They first announced some important dates:

April 1 to April 30 – Hunters apply to the Primary Allocation Stage

May 16 to June 7 – Hunters can claim tags awarded in the Primary Allocation Stage

June 15 to July 7 – Hunters who haven’t claimed a tag may apply to the Second Chance Allocation Stage

August 1 to end of moose season – Hunters claim tags awarded in the Second Chance Allocation Stage

August 17 to end of moose season – Tags are available to print for hunters who claimed them through the Primary or Second Chance Allocation stage

Other important points covered are:

A fairer system

Your draw history and points

Earlier application period means earlier results

More choices when applying

Purchase only the products you need

Changes for non-resident hunters

Stay up to date on all the latest information by checking Ontario.ca/moose

CONTACT MNRF

Fish and Wildlife Services Branch

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

300 Water Street

Peterborough, Ontario K9J 3C7.

For general inquiries about MNRF programs and services

please use this email address: NRISC@ontario.ca