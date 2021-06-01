MNRF Moose Management Review for 2021

In the same newsletter that we received about the Zone 20 Bass season changes, the MNRF also included news with important information about the Ontario moose hunt.
They first announced some important dates:
- April 1 to April 30 – Hunters apply to the Primary Allocation Stage
- May 16 to June 7 – Hunters can claim tags awarded in the Primary Allocation Stage
- June 15 to July 7 – Hunters who haven’t claimed a tag may apply to the Second Chance Allocation Stage
- August 1 to end of moose season – Hunters claim tags awarded in the Second Chance Allocation Stage
- August 17 to end of moose season – Tags are available to print for hunters who claimed them through the Primary or Second Chance Allocation stage
Other important points covered are:
- A fairer system
- Your draw history and points
- Earlier application period means earlier results
- More choices when applying
- Purchase only the products you need
- Changes for non-resident hunters
Stay up to date on all the latest information by checking Ontario.ca/moose
CONTACT MNRF
Fish and Wildlife Services Branch
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
300 Water Street
Peterborough, Ontario K9J 3C7.
For general inquiries about MNRF programs and services
please use this email address: NRISC@ontario.ca