MNRF seek men for illegal fishing

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is looking for help in finding people suspected of illegally fishing.

It happened last month on the south end of Lake Muskoka near Gravenhurst.

Conservation officers from the Parry Sound office received information that fishermen seen in these photos were setting lines and then leaving them for the night during the weekend of March 23rd and 24th.

Officers are trying to identify who the men are and would like to speak to them.

Leaving fishing lines unattended is a violation of the Ontario Fishery Regulations. If fishing lines sit unchecked, non-target and prohibited size fish can be caught and may spoil.

The MNRF would like anyone with information about this incident to call Conservation Officer Todd Steinberg 705-646-5554 or the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free anytime.