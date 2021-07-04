Motorguide Introduces true cable steer motor with GPS anchor

LOWELL, Mich. (July 9, 2019) – MotorGuide has announced the introduction of two new revolutionary and industry-leading trolling motors today, Tour and Tour Pro, at ICAST in Orlando. Tour Pro is the very first true cable steer motor with GPS anchor in the industry.

“We are excited about the launch of The Tour and Tour Pro,” said Kevin Read, MotorGuide senior product manager. “MotorGuide has been on the water since 1947 and we can officially say with these motors: The Tour is Back! These motors have been redesigned from prop to pedal to be the highest performing trolling motors on the market.”

Both Tour and Tour Pro are built for tough conditions with a full 360-degree breakaway mount with integrated bounce buster and a rugged two-piece shaft with metal outer column and composite inner shaft. In addition, both models include a no-flex metal foot pedal that provides the most solid steering in the market. Tour Pro models combine Pinpoint GPS, the most accurate GPS anchor available, with traditional pull-pull stainless steel cables for smooth, responsive steering.

“Our new Tour Series will be the only trolling motors that offer the responsiveness and durability of a true cable steer motor with all the benefits of GPS anchoring,” Read said. “MotorGuide continues to make the most durable, reliable, and easy to use trolling motors on the market so you can make the most of your time on the water.​”

The new motors will include MotorGuide’s Zero-G lift assist system, which requires half of the effort compared to the competition, as well as the new Katana propeller – a Mercury designed two-blade weedless prop that delivers more power and up to 30% more battery efficiency than previous props.

Both models also offer options for MotorGuide’s new HD+ universal sonar with both traditional 2D views and high-definition down looking views compatible with most major fishfinder brands. “We believe in giving our customers the freedom to connect to their fishfinder of choice,” Read said. “Our new HD+ sonar technology will offer compatibility with all major sonar brands so you aren’t limited to just one option.” In addition to sonar compatibility, Tour Pro models with integrated PinPoint GPS also offer chartplotter integration for connecting to Lowrance, Simrad, and Mercury Vessel view displays for autopilot and navigation control.

Tour and Tour Pro will be offered in 82 or 109-pound thrust models, at either 24 or 36 volts with 45-inch shafts. Tour and Tour Pro will be available for consumers to purchase by January 2020.

About MotorGuide

Based in Lowell, Michigan, MotorGuide trolling motors are built to live up to the willful determination of the fisherman, through purpose-driven design, intentional features, and reliability that keeps fishermen on the water longer. More information can be found at MotorGuide.com.