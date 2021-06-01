Never Fish Without Eye Protection

WARNING: NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

This photo is gruesome, to say the least, so if you’re a bit squeamish you may what to skip this one. However, if it takes images like this one to drive home just how important it is to wear eye protection when fishing, then so be it.

The primary reason most anglers wear sunglasses is for increased visibility by the elimination of surface glare, but the real reason to always cover your eyes when fishing is to avoid what happened to high profile Lake Michigan fishing guide Bret Alexander. Bret, who has over 40 years of experience, was routinely netting a PB fish for his guest when the bait came loose from the fishes’ mouth and hit him squarely on his left eyeball. Unfortunately, he was not wearing his sunglasses at the time.

He has had two operations so far with more to come, but as of right now he has no sight in the left eye! Bret is hopeful that with a few more operations and some healing time he will get his sight back.

Bret says, “from this point on I will always be wearing sunglasses!”

From sunup to sundown–whether you’re a seasoned pro or a young newbie–never be without your sunglasses or some form of eye protection while fishing.

We all wish him a speedy and complete recovery.