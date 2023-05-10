New Brunswick Offers Crown Land Camping Lots For Rent

New Brunswick has introduced an initiative where one-acre Crown land camp lots can be rented by the public. The main objective of this initiative is to provide more recreational areas to outdoor enthusiasts, especially those who are interested in activities like hunting and fishing.

The camp lots are typically 0.4 hectares (1 acre) in size and are grouped in clusters across the province. Presently, there are 2,962 camp lots available generating an annual revenue of $1.5 million for the government. The annual rent for the lots varies between $400 for upland lots and $800 for waterfront lots.

To ensure compliance with the Building Code Administration Act and the National Building Code, the camp structures must be built according to these guidelines. Additionally, the lots are only available for recreational purposes, with commercial or principal residential use being prohibited. Those who lease these lots must comply with the terms and conditions of the lease, including payment of annual rental and property taxes, boundary line maintenance, and site rehabilitation. Gates can only be placed on the lot boundary.

In a news release, Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland expressed pleasure in the government’s decision to make these lots available to outdoor enthusiasts throughout the province. He stated that this initiative would allow New Brunswickers who enjoy outdoor activities to access more areas of the province for hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Interested individuals can apply for a camp lot by filling out an application form online, and availability can be found on an online map or by contacting the Crown Lands Branch at 1-888-312-5600.

Source

