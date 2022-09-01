New Study Reveals Walleye Prefer THIS Colour

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio

Anglers of all sorts spend a lot of time thinking about colour. Whether it be that walleye jig head, that Steelhead streamer, or that 12-inch muskie bait – colour is always a consideration.

And thanks to a recent study , anglers, at least those who like targeting walleye, may finally have an answer as to what colour their favourite species prefers.

The Study:

The study was conducted by Dr. Suzanne Gray, an associate professor of aquatic physiological ecology at Ohio State University in an attempt to find out what impact algae blooms and a rise in turbidity are having on the feeding habits of one of the state’s most valuable gamefish.

To do this, Gray’s team first tested walleye in the lab, experimenting with multiple bait colours and water condtions and recorded their preferences. To compare their findings to what was happening out in the field, the team then called on local Lake Erie charter captains and anglers to record their most productive baits during various water condtions. The results were as follows:

The Findings:

Although the field results were less distinct than the labs, both studies showed that walleye tend to prefer gold and yellow lures and baits when water conditions get stained.

When algae blooms are in effect, black revealed to be the most productive colour, while in clear conditions, the walleye seemed to show no preference, leaving the colour choice purely up to the angler’s confidence.

Two great jig options when walleye fishing in stained water

Want to hear Ang’s take on this story? Check out the latest episode of Outdoor Journal Radio!

Leave a Reply

Garmin Introduces Next-Gen ECHOMAP Ultra 2 Series

Garmin recently announced a new model to their lineup, the ECHOMAP Ultra 2 chartplotter series. They come in both…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 74.208.42.172Country: City: Operating system: WindowsBrowser: Chrome 108.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register